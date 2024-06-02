Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a peace agreement with Hamas due to the unacceptable condition that this would secure the release of the hostages. The plan put forward by President Biden even suggested rebuilding Gaza with Gazans still living in it, as though they’re the native inhabitants or something. Imagine doing seven months of genocide, just to be told to give the land back to the people you’re ethnically cleansing.

David Cameron said the fighting should stop so we can let in a “flood of humanitarian aid”, but this is unnecessary because Israel has never stopped the aid, right? Israel was prepared to spend £100 million trying to unseat Cameron so someone had to explain he’s in the House of Lords so that strategy is not going to work.

Biden submitted his peace plan after rejecting a similar Israeli proposal of not doing peace and bombing the Hague instead. Donald Trump said he would have agreed to bomb the Hague to distract you from the Stormy Daniels thing and this is why Biden is the lesser of two evils.

Biden explained it was not possible for him to put forward his peace plan earlier because an unsatisfactory number of Palestinian children had been killed. But now that sufficient babies have been ground up by the war machine, it can be another country’s turn for this treatment. Ireland and Spain are next on the list.

No one can dispute the Gaza War has resulted in an impressive list of achievements, such as increasing the recruitment rate of Hamas and building a pier that fell apart for the low cost of $320 million. When things are going this well, why would you want to stop? Netanyahu has insisted peace would be bad for his polling numbers and they matter so much more than the hostages.

Biden’s peace proposal was accepted by Hamas, but rejected by Israel, so naturally Biden is going to blame Hamas to keep AIPAC off his back while he figures things out. The man who is supplying Israel’s weapons said he is sadly unable to stop Israel's killing spree, but he has a secret plan.

Biden is unhappy Netanyahu has hurt his approval ratings so he is resorting to his favourite hobby of regime change in the Middle East. I understand he wants to make someone called Benny Gantz prime minister, regardless of what the Israeli public wants.

I’m told three members of AIPAC spontaneously combusted after hearing the US could choose Israel’s leader like they choose US leaders, but the truth is you’re not a real country until the US has chosen your leader for you.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv to demand Netanyahu accept Biden’s deal, but as the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel could not possibly listen to the will of its people. This is the only thing all sides agree on.

The Israeli opposition has left Netanyahu in a difficult position by saying they would back the Biden deal in exchange for coup support. Far-right ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who were named after demons in hell, had threatened to resign if a deal goes ahead because they were appalled by suggestions they stop bombing tents in Rafah. This means the Israeli PM could be toppled from either side.

Netanyahu has stated Israel will only accept a deal on the condition that Hamas is completely destroyed, and the chief prosecutor of the ICC is handed over to Mossad interrogators. Now I’m no expert negotiator, but demanding the complete destruction of the people you’re negotiating with is surely a good way to win them over. I just can’t understand why Hamas would say no. Why are they like this?

Palestinians should definitely agree to be defenceless because Israel always treats defenceless civilians so well. Just look at how it strips them naked, beats them half to death and cuffs them so tight, their limbs end up having to be amputated. I mean who wouldn’t want to comply with this? Bad people, that’s who!

“Hamas remains committed to Israel’s destruction,” argued the leaders who are fully committed to Gaza’s destruction. They then pointed out Hamas might bomb civilians so the only solution is to bomb civilians, many more civilians than Hamas would ever be capable of bombing because Hamas are terrorists. Obviously, we can’t let the terrorists win by agreeing to peace, can we? x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee