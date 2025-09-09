Israel has explained that one of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla spontaneously caught fire while docking at Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said port.

Following a fifteen-minute investigation, the IDF confirmed the vessel known as the "Family Boat" caught fire after someone dropped a cigarette. Camera footage suggested that someone was a drone, and that cigarette was a bomb, but we're dismissing the footage as Pallywood.

The IDF said it was disappointed to hear the cigarette only managed to harm some life jackets and failed to ignite the diesel generator. This meant the six terrorists aboard the vessel escaped the fire unharmed.

The Family Boat was part of a 50-vessel armada armed to the teeth with food in waters Israel has no jurisdiction in. Any attack on the flotilla would violate several dozen international laws, which is why our leaders are sensibly acting like it never happened.

The Family Boat was carrying a Portuguese flag, meaning an attack would be an act of war against Portugal. Israel has, of course, insisted it did not bomb the Family Boat, just like it is not starving the people of Gaza. Anyone who points out the contradictions is an antisemite.

It's fair to say the worst of humanity are involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla, such as Susan Sarandon, Francesca Albanese, Liam Cunningham, and Mandla Mandela (taking him out would be a brilliant way to prove Israel is definitely not an apartheid state).

The Sumud terrorists are on a mission to feed starving people in Gaza, much to the annoyance of the good guys who are ignoring their highest court to continue their starvation blockade. This is because Israel's highest court is now Hamas, just like everyone else.

Israel has warned of the dangers of explosive cigarettes in the Mediterranean and told the flotilla to turn around before it has any further unfortunate accidents.

It's entirely possible we could see more highly ambiguous coincidences if these terrorists insist on feeding people that Israel doesn't consider human. Piers Morgan just ejaculated at the thought of a cigarette taking out Greta Thunberg.

Greta was previously part of the Freedom Flotilla which was also burnt by an explosive cigarette (which Israel also did not have anything to do with). It's weird how these coincidences keep making Israel look bad, isn't it? x

