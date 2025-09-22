Israel has reacted with disgust after several countries recognised Palestinians as human, meaning they get “human rights”. Even worse, the land that Zionists are hell bent on turning into a riviera is now considered a “state”. Among the countries that have reached this controversial position are the UK, Australia and Portugal. I’m so fucking disappointed in them.

The Palestinian state would be based on 1967 borders, meaning Israel would keep a large amount of the territory it stole, but not all of it. This outrage has forced Netanyahu to cut the bullshit.

Netanyahu has reminded everyone that recognition of Palestine is a “reward for terrorism” and ordered us not to mention the King David Hotel or the USS Liberty or that thing about plotting to assassinate Churchill. He insisted a two-state solution will “never happen” because it was never part of the plan.

For the longest time, Israel had done an outstanding job of convincing westerners that Palestinians are not human so it could get on with the Greater Israel Project. Israel wanted us to see Palestinians as rats, but now that Palestinians are almost gone, westerners are feeling sad, kind’a like when they see an endangered rhino. I think this is what they call “empathy”.

Understandably, our leaders didn’t notice Palestinians were human while the main stage of genocide was underway, but murmurings of ICC arrest warrants prompted them to take a closer look.

You can imagine Sir Keir Starmer’s confusion when he saw footage of limbless Palestinian children screaming and noticed they can, in fact, feel pain like regular children. Starmer was dumbfounded when he was informed Palestinians are not just sentient but sapient. They actually have one of the highest rates of literacy in the world (96.7%) and they’re not even white.

It turns out bombing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians was bad, really fucking bad, but not a genocide though. We can’t admit to that.

We have kindly decided that Palestinians are free to wander the hills of rubble and undetonated explosives, but sensibly, they are not allowed to be ruled by their leaders, and they are not allowed to have weapons to defend themselves from the people who are genociding them.

Once again, it’s up to us to decide how much freedom Palestinians have and we don’t want them to have too much. I mean it’s not like they’re God’s Chosen People™ or anything.

Three-quarters of the nations on earth now recognise Palestine. Previously, recognition was never a problem because it only came from the bad countries who have no power, but that is changing. Even the good countries, the ones that had their own empires, are turning against Israel. That’s not fair, is it? Israel has every right to build its own empire. The Bible says so x

