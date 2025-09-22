Normal Island News

Nancy Roberts
12h

You blew it out of the park this time. Laura. Praying and hoping that these hypocritical recognitions of the Palestinians' legitimate rights will lead to concrete action.and the dismantlement of the monstrous Zionist product, even if it's 80 years late. O Lord..

Amine
11hEdited

Australia : How can we calm public discontent about the ongoing genocide?

UK : Stopping israel from continuing this Genocide for example?

Canada : Are you dumb?!! we are financing this, We can't lose our investment !

France : Ok, let's recognize the state of Palestine, it will distract people, calm the crowd, and ease everything hahaha. Besides, no one will then blame us of complicity even though the bombs and planes are ours hahahaha

UK : but borders are controlled, there is no sovereignty, they can't use the air space, rain water, the sea, commodities (gaz ..;etc) all belong to Israel and us hahahaha. How this "Palestinian" state can exist?

Canada : Are you dumb or dumb? There will be no state; it is just a distraction to calm the crowd. Of course we don't want a Palestinian state; we are looking for a way to continue the genocide for a year or so, since no one wants to take those indigenous people. We need to kill them all or at least wound as many as possible so they will go out for treatment in foreign countries since we left no hospitals HAHAHAH, but they will never be allowed to come back. Hahaha.

UK : Ah ok great Idea. Then I recognise the "state" of Palestine

Canada : ok great will do that too

Australia : Youuuu gys, are more satanic than satan, I mean Satanyahu, himself hahahahah

France : me too I will recognise this so called "state", but let's add something like demilitarised "state" ... ahahahahah

USA : well done kids, I am proud of you ... HAHAHAH

