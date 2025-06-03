Life as a genocidal settler-colony can be hard.

You just want to quietly go about your day, exterminating the natives to fulfil your Biblical prophecy of Disney Land Gaza, but you keep running into problems like "international law" and "public opinion".

Apparently, a majority of the international public now hates the world's only murderous ethno-state - and no one is clear why such antisemitism is out of control. Must be Tiktok, I guess.

Israel was close to clearing the skeletal population out of Gaza when they heard something truly terrifying is on its way. No, not the asteroid at the edge of the solar system that may or may not be an earthbound alien mothership! I'm talking about something much scarier: international wanted terrorist Greta Thunberg and her second-in-command Liam Cunningham, a fearsome warrior who was forged in the fires of Westeros. The pair are travelling aboard a flotilla of... humanitarian aid ships.

As you can imagine, the 4"10 autistic girl and her loyal assistant strike fear into the heart of every IDF soldier. The situation could only be scarier if Ms Rachel was aboard one of those vessels, but that doesn't bear thinking about.

In a sane world, Israel would have every right to protect itself from humanitarian aid ships that were bound for another country. Israeli intelligence shows the so-called "Freedom Flotilla" is planning to arm Palestinians with food, and apparently, Israel is expected to sit back and do nothing. Thankfully, our rulers are staying quiet and preparing to blame Greta if things get out of hand. Whether the public and the ICC judges accept their shit is another matter..

Israeli drone operatives are in a difficult position: if they do what they want to the Freedom Flotilla, they could find themselves charged with "war crimes", and if they allow the boats to get through, it will set the precedent that Palestinians eat. As you can imagine, Israeli strategists are in panic mode, trying to figure out the best way forward.

In the past, Israel's actions have ranged from bombing aid vessels, to boarding them and gunning everyone down, to showing restraint and strip searching the entire crew. You can't miss an opportunity to needlessly strip search people, can you? What do you think they are? The world's most moral army?

Clearly, the only reasonable course of action is for the Freedom Flotilla to turn around and let Israel continue with the aid distribution effort alone.

At present, brave IDF soldiers are thanklessly getting on with the task of gunning civilians down as they queue for food. If Greta tries to feed Gaza, the world's most trigger-happy army can't be held responsible for its actions, can it? x

