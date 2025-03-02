Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to move to phase two of the Gaza ceasefire and condemned Hamas for refusing to remain in phase one indefinitely. I’m not sure Hamas understands how phases are supposed to work…

Israel was supposed to get everything it wanted during phase one so it could return to bloodshed without making firmer commitments. Israel had already returned to bloodshed, but you know what I mean, even more bloodshed…

Israel had been refusing to release hostages after Hamas had released hostages, so we’ve put that detail into the memory hole because it made Israel look bad. We are now absolutely livid that Hamas is no longer releasing hostages because Israel would never do this.

As a result of Hamas refusing to release hostages unless Israel honours its ceasefire commitments, Israel has decided Hamas has broken the agreement. It is therefore using the opportunity to collectively punish innocent Palestinians. Israel is refusing to allow essential supplies into Gaza so that civilians are more likely to starve to death.

Please don’t mention that food is not a generous gift and it’s illegal to use essentials as bargaining chips in negotiations. Sir Keir Starmer has explained Israel has every right to withhold food from civilians. He proudly likened the starvation policy to his decision to cut foreign aid to increase the bomb budget.

Understandably, Israel is furious that Hamas is not releasing the hostages that would have been released had Israel not been pissing around. Israel is so mad about the situation, it might carpet-bomb any area where its people could be hidden. This is the only way to stop Israeli hostages from hugging their captors on camera.

Don’t worry, if the IDF blows up its own people again, Israel will get its lead pathologist to pretend Hamas strangled them, like he did with the Bibas children. If any more Israeli partygoers somehow make it home intact, Israel will ask them to rejoin the IDF, like it did with those other freed hostages. This is how the world’s most moral army operates...

It is hoped the combination of defensive dumb bombs and defensive starvation tactics will force Palestinians to voluntarily leave Gaza.

If you are concerned about treating the native population this way, please don’t worry. Bezalel Smotrich has explained that 75% are refugees who are actually natives of Haifa, Tiberias, Acre and Jaffa, and they were kicked off that land… by, um, Zionists.

I’m not sure where Smotrich was hoping to go with this one. Can someone please just cut his mic next time? We’re having to memory-hole far too may fuck ups at the moment and it’s making our job really hard. The Greater Israel Project needs public opinion on its side…

Israel truly has its hands full at present, but it just keeps going with its genocidal rampage. It has even been moving ahead with its annexations of the West Bank and southern Syria. We haven’t thought of a way to justify this yet, so please bear with us while we think of something.

All I know is the liberation of Syria by Al Qaida wasn’t going as expected, so Israel started a war against them. It might have been brilliant when Al Qaida was getting rid of the leader we didn’t like, but who wants to live next door to Al Qaida? Clearly, the only solution here is more bombing, more starvation, and more ethnic cleansing, in self-defence, of course x

