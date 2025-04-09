You’ve gotta feel for the IDF. No matter now many apartment buildings they destroy, tent cities they obliterate, or hospitals they turn into craters, new leaders of Hamas just keep emerging. It’s almost like mass slaughter radicalises people.

Israel really thought it had taken out all Hamas leaders, but it wanted an excuse to do more killing so it has conveniently found a new one. The latest leader of Hamas has a $10 million price tag on her head. Her name is Ms Rachel, and as all parents of toddlers know, she must be stopped at all costs.

The stunning discovery was made by Stop AntiSemitism - an organisation set up to silence critics of Israel. It noticed the popular YouTube and Netflix star was taking time out from singing nursery rhymes to do Hamas propaganda.

Stop AntiSemitism knew that no one would care about children suffering and dying unless they were being paid by a foreign entity. That sort of thing is totally unacceptable, unless you’re a politician taking bribes from AIPAC. Stop AntiSemitism therefore demanded the Attorney General investigate Ms Rachel’s finances. It was during her much-deserved debanking that we found out she is the new Hamas leader.

The Iran-backed Jewish entertainer used her platform to brainwash toddlers with chilling lyrics such as “Hop little bunnies, hop, hop, hop”. She even prayed for the suffering of children to end. It’s feared she was trying to teach children to have empathy towards other children, rather than become greed-driven sociopaths or mindless automatons.

Ms Rachel has a disturbingly joyful demeanour and smiles far more often than is normal for a person who lives in the most corrupt society on earth. Experts say her propaganda has done more damage to the minds of children than either Blippi or Mr Tumble. Yes, she really is that bad. Perhaps, the most damning piece of evidence is that her Netflix show has the option for Arabic subtitles. I say no more…

Chillingly, I’m told the Arabic version of Hop Little Bunnies is chanted by jihadists while they’re beheading imaginary babies (which are the only children you’re allowed to care about). I’m unclear if pre-schoolers have started beheading fake babies yet, but it seems only a matter of time.

Ms Rachel has gone into hiding somewhere in the US, but the moment Israel identifies her coordinates, it is ready to take out that city block. President Trump is hardly going to object because he doesn’t want Mossad to release that tape they have of him and Elon Musk on Epstein Island. I’ve seen it and honestly, you don’t want to know x

