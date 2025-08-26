Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Jones's avatar
Debbie Jones
36m

What a relief! I was thinking they were guilty, but now..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Catherine Hume's avatar
Catherine Hume
22m

This could have gone so badly. Like, they might have found themselves guilty of murder, or extrajudicial killings, or... genocide! And that would have been 100% antisemitic. Let's all breathe a huge totally Hamas-free sigh of relief and return to the business of watching Israel emphatically NOT doing anything wrong whatsoever because Hamas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture