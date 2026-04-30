Israel says it has intercepted a flotilla of 22 boats near Crete and detained 178 terrorists under suspicion of attempting to supply food and medicine to Palestinian children. The interception took place in international waters, but maritime law states that Israel has the right to do piracy anywhere in the world.

The Global Sumud Flotilla set sail a couple of weeks ago with a total of 58 vessels. Hopefully, this means Israel blew the other 36 vessels out of the water like fishing boats off the Gaza coast. This latest operation actually took place 600 miles off the Gaza coast, but strangely, it has not been condemned by most western governments because interceptions are only wrong when Iran defends its waters.

Disgracefully, the flotilla’s organisers said their goal was to open a permanent humanitarian corridor, but they should know the only waters we’re interested in opening are in the Strait of Hormuz. Blockades anywhere else are completely fine which explains why there is no talk of an international coalition to end Israel’s siege.

“Our intelligence revealed those boats were carrying medical supplies and baby formula,” an Israeli spokesman explained, “and we had to act before another toddler in Gaza received adequate nutrition.”

Video footage shows heroic IDF commandos rappelling onto the vessels and smashing them up like grocery stores in the West Bank. Crew members were zip-tied, blindfolded, and kidnapped — or as the IDF calls it, “invited for a complimentary interrogation cruise”.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the terrorists would be “disembarked on a Greek beach” later on Thursday. It is unclear if they will be tortured first, or given a deluxe package that includes rape.

Israel justified its actions by pretending the flotilla had blocked an Israeli merchant vessel, which is kind'a like kidnapping a family who placed their towels too close to yours at the beach. Officials accused flotilla organisers of “joining hands” with Hamas by “bringing medicine that might heal sick and injured civilians in hospital tents”.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement emphasising that the raid was essential to protect the fragile ceasefire in Gaza – the one Israel has been honouring by murdering only a few dozen Palestinians a day. I wish these so-called peace activists would take peace as seriously Israel does. The Middle East crisis is entirely down to Greta Thunberg and her ilk. They have so much to answer for.

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