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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
6h

And Israel cannot see why they are increasingly hated around the globe. There is a reason that everywhere they go they are "persecuted" and eventually forced to leave nation after nation. "There is none as blind as those who refuse to see." It is increasingly evident that these people are a shit stain on the human race. Genocide is ugly, no matter if it is NAZIS, JEWS or anyone else doing the murdering. But as long as they obey the Sabbath Rules, they should be OK, their "god" said so.

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
6h

the Devil IsRael. The Antichrist.

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