Today is a difficult day to be a propagandist. You all know how hard I’ve worked to play down the war crimes perpetrated by Israel, but no matter how hard I try, those fuckers go and make my job harder.

Imagine the trouble you’d have covering for a genius who posts a video of himself on TikTok, wearing the underwear of a woman he’s just murdered. That’s the level of stupidity I’m dealing with here. Honestly, I’m not paid enough for this shit.

I used to think going along with Israel’s lies was a brilliant career move, and I was all for selling my soul, but now I’m just exhausted. You can imagine my dilemma when some bright spark went and shot a newborn baby. The usual excuse that there was a Hamas base under the baby’s cot wasn’t going to cut it this time. Someone argued the baby might grow up to be one of those kids that terrorises Israeli soldiers by throwing rocks at tanks. But even that excuse went down like a lead balloon. The cleverest justification I’ve heard was that Hamas stole IDF weapons to shoot the baby and frame Israel, but unbelievably, no one is buying this shit.

Guys, I think we’ve… lost the propaganda war. This means we are finally out of believable excuses. We could describe the baby as a “non-adult person” and pretend we don’t know where the bullets came from, but literally everyone is talking about this. Unless we do something drastic like ban social media, we’re screwed.

The problem is so bad that even Israel’s allies are turning against the genocide. We’ve got France and Spain calling for an arms embargo, for god’s sake. If it wasn’t for the courageous leadership of Joe Biden and Sir Keir Starmer, I don’t think this genocide would last much longer. Hell, we’d even have a chance of avoiding World War III.

Everyone on Twitter keeps pointing out when we lie, and then Israel keeps doing the thing we said they never did. It reminds me of that time we pretended Hamas bombed the Al Ahli hospital and then Israel bombed every other hospital in Gaza. A Guardian journalist bravely doubled down on this one and she was mauled for it. I didn’t dare say a fucking word.

I’m sure you can appreciate how difficult this is for us: the true victims of this genocide. Heart-warmingly, the Guardian is fighting back against the truth tellers by reporting them to their employer for questioning their shoddy investigation. The problem is even employers are finding this ridiculous. We can’t even get people fired for embarrassing Israel anymore.

If we can’t get away with ignoring Israel shooting babies, we probably won’t get away with ignoring Israel shooting UN peacekeepers. Next, we won’t be able to ignore Israel murdering journalists (real ones, not corporate ones like us).

We might be forced to mention a UN report that Israel is systematically destroying Gaza’s healthcare facilities. What if we have to mention they’ve started doing this to Lebanon? Before you know it, we’ll be having a national conversation about why we’re supplying arms to a country with a mass rape factory. And we’ll be talking about how doctors are treating children who’ve been shot by Israel on a daily basis, and how so many small children get shot because they can’t run away fast enough.

Just imagine if we’d done our jobs one year ago, there wouldn’t have been a genocide in the first place. That’s the danger of journalists doing journalism: it’s fatal to the military industrial complex. If you reverse that, you could say the military industrial complex only exists because of our lies. What does that say about us in the corporate media? x

Thank you so much for reading! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Social media links: Twitter Facebook Instagram Threads Mastodon Bluesky