Israel has shown remarkable restraint since it agreed a ceasefire with Lebanon last Wednesday, violating the agreement only 20 times a day. For a military that has bombed every building in Gaza multiple times, the IDF is making remarkable progress. If a smoker cut down from 50 a day to 20, you’d be impressed, right?

Sadly, not everyone is impressed by Israel’s noble attempts to wean itself off mass murder and mindless destruction. President Macron angrily pointed out that Israel has broken the ceasefire in 52 unreported instances. CNN later clarified Israel has committed about 100 violations, according to a UN peacekeeping source. It’s unclear if the journalist who reported this information has been executed.

Jerusalem explained the mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire will “start up pace” in days. This is a fancy way of saying they haven’t bothered observing the ceasefire yet, but they’re thinking about it. We should all support Israel through this difficult decision about whether to keep its word for the first time in its history. A referendum might be needed here.

President Macron has objected to Israel carrying out low altitude surveillance flights over Beirut. However, Israel insists this is nothing like browsing the drinks cabinet while everyone is in bed. A spokesperson explained that if any apartment blocks in Beirut happen to fall over, “it was nothing to do with us”. I, for one, believe them. Trust is so important here.

It looks like France’s main issue is that Israel did not report the 52 violations through the planned surveillance system. Presumably, Israel did report its other 48 lapses of concentration. Sadly, Israel is not being entirely honest about the progress it’s making in its recovery from addiction, but this is understandable.

Let’s be honest, you’ve all lied to your wife about how many you’ve had after a night out with your mates. This is no different from Israel failing to report three of the Lebanese civilians it killed. An Israeli diplomat asked: “Do you seriously expect us to report every time we kill a pigeon now?” A fair question.

Israel explained Lebanese civilians violated the ceasefire by being visible to Israel’s surveillance, leaving Israel with no choice but to strike. Among Israel’s targets were farmers, olive trees, a funeral, and, of course, journalists. The US clarified that if the Lebanese government doesn’t root out all of the journalists in Lebanon, Israel has every right to right to bomb their neighbourhood. This is how self-defence works.

In response to Israel’s ceasefire violations, Hezbollah fired unprovoked warning shots at an Israeli outpost in southern Lebanon so Israel is currently deciding which school it will bomb. Thankfully, Matthew Miller has taken ownership of the situation by gaslighting us and pretending no violations have taken place.

The US state department insists the ceasefire is holding because Hezbollah is ceasing fire and that’s all that matters. Israel’s violations are fine because the US has given Israel permission to bomb Lebanon whenever it likes. This is how ceasefires regarding Israel are supposed to work, regardless of what international law says x

