Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Willy & Bill's avatar
Willy & Bill
10h

Honestly, both of us could make a killing (pun fully intended) writing for the right wing. Easy money, shinier branding than a Tesla coffin, maybe even a ghost-written book deal with a Union Jack cover that smells of stale lager and imperial nostalgia. We’d be swimming in speaking fees and crocodile tears before the first draft even hit the printer.

But I’d sooner have my bollocks removed with a butter knife in the back of a Wetherspoons kitchen and framed as “British heritage” than churn out propaganda for people who think empathy is a software bug.

I just really want peace, thanks, but apparently that’s the one thing no one’s paying for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
wilter downs's avatar
wilter downs
10h

The Israelis will crumble once they lose their welfare. They won't be able to afford all of these weapons and hasbara funds.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture