Israel has announced that it kidnapped and disappeared Dr Hossam Abu Safia due to the suspicion he was a Hamas operative… Oh fuck, not even I believe this one, but I had better go with it, otherwise Raffi Berg might fire me! It’s a good job I don’t have any principles, isn’t it?

Israel explained it became suspicious of the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital when he did terrorist things, such as refusing to abandon his patients during an 80-day blockade in which Israeli snipers fired on the hospital.

Doctor Abu Safia was so fanatical that he continued to treat his patients, even when Israel murdered his 15-year-old son in front of him. He even stood by his patients when he was injured by an Israeli air strike. Such courage is just not normal.

If an Israeli was in danger, they would flee to their country of origin before things got bad, only a maniac would stand with their people like this. And yet this is not the half of it. The lunatic doctor even objected when Israel cut off his patients’ oxygen supplies and set fire to the hospital with patients and staff still inside.

Israel explained this was necessary because the hospital was a "Hamas command and control centre", just like every tent and rubble heap in Gaza, but Israel didn’t provide evidence because it's above that sort of thing.

Perhaps the most suspicious thing the terrorist doctor did was approach two Israeli tanks unarmed, making the soldiers inside look like pathetic dweebs. Worryingly, the picture went viral on social media, and this is yet another reason why social media must be censored. Twitter needs to hire its very own Raffi Berg as a matter of urgency.

One concern is the western public might realise Palestinians are principled and courageous, unlike the men who ride the bikes of little girls they’ve murdered. People might realise that real superheroes are not born with superpowers, they’re simply prepared to stand up to evil, even when they are powerless. They’re prepared to do the right thing, even if it costs them their lives…

Not that the doctor did the right thing of course, what am I talking about? Obviously, treating injured Palestinians is a war crime, so IDF soldiers had no choice but to strip the doctor naked and whip him with an electric cable. It’s understood they’ve taken him to Sde Teiman concentration camp, the place where the world’s most moral army rapes prisoners to death.

When Israel took Dr Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, to Sde Teiman, they tortured him for seven months before saying “my bad, we got it wrong” and released him. One of his colleagues, head of orthopaedics, Dr Adnan Al-Bursch, was not so fortunate and passed away after four months in Israeli detention. An IDF spokesman simply said “Oops” and shrugged his shoulders.

This is why Israel counts as one of those “western style democracies” that respects human rights. Israel is never afraid to say when it got it wrong. It’s actually foreign journalists like me who are afraid to say when Israel got it wrong because if we do, we get fired by the people who own our politicians.

Assuming Israeli soldiers have resisted the urge to kill him, Dr Hossam Abu Safia is probably still alive, but Israel has decided the kindest thing is to keep his family in the dark. They’re sensibly refusing to say whether they’ve killed or tortured him because the International Criminal Court is watching. Obviously, he is not allowed any visits, not even from lawyers, because due process is only for the people Israel considers human. And no Palestinian can be a human in Israel's eyes, let alone a doctor x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article as much as I did, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky