Israel was left with no choice but to launch a drone attack against a flotilla in international waters after discovering it was trying to feed starving Palestinians.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is composed of 50 boats from 44 countries across four continents. It is carrying renowned terrorist leaders Greta Thunberg and Tadgh Hickey, as well as deadly items such as food and medicine.

The Israel Foreign Ministry called out the flotilla’s “violent course of action” and “mission to serve Hamas, rather than the people of Gaza”. Needless to say, trying to feed starving children is a crime against Zionism.

This is one of those rare occasions when it is not antisemitic to accuse Israel because they’re not exactly denying it. Experience tells us that being honest about these things is simpler because the lies make us look like fucking idiots.

Last time around, we mocked Greta’s “selfie yacht”, but this time, the flotilla is bigger and therefore requires a change of language. Remember when we pretended the drone attack was just a flare that was fired by the crew and came back down on the boat? This time the drone attacks are so obvious, we’ve had to stop pretending.

By placing the terrorist label on the flotilla, Israel has given itself permission to kill whoever it likes, and it certainly likes killing people. Israel has made a habit of murdering humanitarian workers throughout this genocide, due to the risk they could save Palestinian lives.

While Israel has not yet succeeded in killing anyone aboard the flotilla, it could not resist the opportunity to attack such helpless targets. It dropped chemicals on two boats with a drone - a move that would be absolutely pointless, unless the chemicals were toxic.

Israel reportedly hit the other boats with “sound bombs” and “explosive flares”. Sensibly, Israel jammed their radios so they could not call for help. It even hacked those radios and played Abba songs to mock Greta. What do you mean, that is “small dick energy”?

Drones are continuously passing over the boats, leaving the crews guessing when they will next be attacked. The drone operators find this sort of thing amusing. The only thing they find more amusing is blowing up civilians in aid queues.

While the flotilla is still in international waters, it is currently heading for Palestinian waters. Armchair legal experts insist Israel also has no jurisdiction there, but maritime law clearly states Israel can do whatever the fuck it wants.

Thirteen British nationals are travelling with the flotilla, so naturally, the prime minister hasn’t offered a word of solidarity. You will be reassured to hear that Israel has the full consent of the British government to murder our citizens.

Keir Starmer has held an emergency meeting to see what his excuse will be if Israel sinks a British vessel and murders everyone on board. One of those people is RAF veteran Malcolm Ducker and another is army veteran Greg Stoker. If it comes to siding with our military or theirs, the British government is obviously going to choose Israel. Isn’t that lovely? x

