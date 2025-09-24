Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Snyder's avatar
Paul Snyder
1hEdited

I realize this is a great forum for snark and satire, though in all seriousness regarding the flotilla action:

JNS is a Zionist propaganda rag, but they’re great at telegraphing the arguments that will be used by Israel and its operatives once an action is taken.

https://www.jns.org/why-attempting-to-breach-a-maritime-blockade-is-dangerous/

I’ve been involved in security/safety planning for marine protests. Not in the Mediterranean, but still…

There’s a MUCH greater probability than not that activists will be intentionally targeted and killed in this action. UNCLOS will be disregarded, as it has in the past by Israel and the targeting of flotilla vessels will be applauded by the worst elements of the Netanyahu coalition.

There will be zero international accountability for the Netanyahu regime. They’ve already got Rubio’s apologist script prepared. If international attention gets too hot, they’ll just strike another gulf target for distraction purposes. Turkiye seems next on the list.

No joke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
AppropriatedProductions's avatar
AppropriatedProductions
1h

Thank God Starmer is on the case

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture