Not for the first time, Israel has made a heroic interception of a terrorist flotilla carrying deadly weapons such as baby formula and medicine. The Global Sumud Flotilla was sailing through international waters where Israel claims absolute jurisdiction. Even worse, it was at the edge of Palestinian waters where Israel also claims absolute jurisdiction. If you didn’t know, Israel can do whatever the fuck it wants, wherever it wants.

Heroic IDF soldiers boarded the vessels, bravely confronting civilians armed with dangerous levels of “compassion” and “humanity”: the two biggest threats to the future of Israel. Honestly, I’m just impressed the soldiers didn’t open fire and kill everyone, given Israel has spent the last couple of weeks telling us this was a “Hamas operation”.

No one knows when the selfie yachts joined forces with Hamas, just know this was a real thing that definitely happened. We have a photo of George Galloway to prove it.

An IDF spokesman explained: “The only reason we didn’t blow them out of the water is because most of them are white Europeans. If they were all Arabs, they’d be fish food.”

Among Israel’s captives are battle-hardened jihadist Greta Thunberg, and the son of Nelson Mandela, Mandla, who thinks he knows a thing or two about apartheid. Fucking racist.

Many of the other detainees are journalists who care about Palestinians, which is a longwinded way of saying “terrorists”. Every journalist who cares about Palestinians is a terrorist. Same goes for every aid worker who tries to feed Palestinians. The point is you are not allowed to feed Palestinians under any circumstances. Feeding Palestinians could jeopardise the peace process.

Now that Israel has arrested the activists, many for the second time, it’s gonna be interesting to see if any of them are jailed for terrorism, or if we’re just gonna quietly forget about the terrorist accusations. We can be quite fickle about this sort of thing.

All I know is rapey IDF soldiers have been ordered to be on their best behaviour, because they can only get away with their bad behaviour when the victims are Arabs.

Sadly, it seems none of the prisoners will be getting dragged away to Sde Teiman concentration camp, not even the brown ones. This means no raping, no cuffing the prisoners until their hands need to be amputated, and no starving them to death. It’s bad optics to treat Europeans like Palestinians, ya know x

