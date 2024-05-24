The world’s highest court has ordered Israel to stop eradicating civilians in Rafah like a pest problem, and even allow children to have food, because indiscriminate bombing and mass starvation are apparently “war crimes”.

The International Court of Justice has ruled there is a plausible risk to the Palestinian people’s right to protection to which Israel screamed: “THERE IS NO EQUIVALENCE BETWEEN ISRAEL AND HAMAS!”

This legal argument would carry weight with any reasonable judge, but sadly 13 of the 15 judges said that international law does not weigh up which side is worse. It simply says you don’t break international law. Ridiculous, I know.

Scandalously, one of the judges who ruled against Israel was the US judge who was backed by Joe Biden and called a “guardian of international law” by Antony Blinken.

Judge Sarah Cleveland caused a major diplomatic incident when she ripped up the script and left the Israeli judge hanging. The Ugandan judge was the only one who followed orders, so it’s basically Israel and Uganda against the Hamas-run world.

Sensibly, Israel has shown how seriously it takes the ICJ’s ruling by firing even bigger rockets at Rafah and vowing to build a new settlement every time a country recognises the state of Palestine. It’s Ireland’s fault they’re doing this.

As the court ruling was read out, Israel launched a series of air strikes on the Shaboura refugee camp. Israeli tanks pushed closer to the centre of Rafah, crushing rotting corpses in their path. A warplane soared into the distance as a black cloud billowed over the ruined cityscape where no war crimes are taking place.

The world’s most moral army insisted it was respecting international law and would ignore the court order in violation of international law. An Israeli government spokesperson said “no power on Earth will stop Israel from protecting its citizens and going after Hamas,” but he added that if the welfare cheques from the US stop, “we are basically fucked”.

When asked about the possibility of a ceasefire, President Biden said he is “powerless to do anything about this.” The people who control the barely sentient husk that is the US president are currently formulating a more thorough response. The Hague has been advised to urgently get an iron dome just in case AIPAC gets carried away.

So-called Human Rights Watch has denied Israel’s right to commit genocide and Oxfam has demanded countries stop arms sales to the settler-colony, but this would be unfair on all the universities that profit from these deals. Thankfully, the ICJ’s ruling has attracted appropriate outrage from all of the most rational people.

Israeli finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who I understand made the “tits in bio” bots on Twitter, said: “Those who demand that the state of Israel stop the war, demand that it decree itself to cease to exist!”

Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, said it was an “abject moral failure” that the court didn’t call for the release of the hostages so we’re going to ignore its ruling. Only, the court did call for the release of the hostages. This was most embarrassing for him.

Michael Rappaport, an aspiring comedian who is hoping to have a settlement named after him, screamed: “THERE IS NO FUCKING GENOCIDE!”

War cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, spoke solemnly of “abhorrent sexual violence perpetrated against its women, kidnapping of its children and rockets fired at its cities”. I, too, was surprised to see him sympathising with Gaza like this, but thankfully, only a few hundred people in Israel agree with him and they’ve all been jailed.

While the ICJ’s ruling is legally binding, the court has no power to enforce its ruling because enforcement is America’s role and let’s be honest, that’s not gonna happen. However, ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant would mean the wanted leaders could not enter 124 countries who are into cancel culture. I understand Israel’s lobbyists are considering seeking refunds from all the politicians they’ve bought there. Imagine spending all that money on your foreign influence operation and failing so badly.

Hamas has welcomed the ICJ’s request to investigate acts of genocide, but Israel said: “They’re not fucking getting into Gaza, and no, we don’t have anything to hide!” Israel later clarified it’s only looking out for the safety of investigators because it can’t guarantee it won’t accidentally target them like it targeted all the journalists and doctors.

The ICJ case was brought by South Africans who think they’re experts on colonialism and apartheid for some reason. They filed an application last week, requesting “emergency measures” and invoking the Genocide Convention which was introduced after the holocaust to give meaning to the words “never again”… unless Zionists are doing the genocide. That last part was added at a later date by AIPAC.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa quoted someone who was on the US terror watch list until 2008 when he said: “We will not be completely free until the people of Palestine are free.” Nelson Mandela has been condemned for supporting Hamas from beyond the grave and his family have been accordingly sanctioned. Serves them right x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

