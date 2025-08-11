Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
6hEdited

I note that the 532, mostly senior citizens, arrested on Saturday in the protest demonstration over the proscription of Palestine Action, have been released without charge! I don't understand it, dangerous terrorists released without charge, to wreak havoc and mayhem, admittedly at a snail's pace and inbetween breaks for medical checkups, set free! It's outrageous! Or is the embarassment that would be caused by parading over 500 pensioners before the War on Terror judges that gave the state pause for thought! Next time, we need a 1000 and then 2000, then 4000... Let's call it the Grey Tide, or perhaps the Zimmer Revolution?

PS: I've signed up to Defend Our Juries, with or without a Zimmer frame.

https://defendourjuries.net/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
6h

My gratitude to Meta and Google is just unbounded. After all, how would I know exactly where I am, much less what and who I really am were it not for a brilliant tech entrepreneur clever enough to craft algorithms to identify me to myself.

So a few shabby Arabs with smartphone cameras get whacked to sustain me that privilege in my cushy Western way of life. So? Sounds like a healthy tradeoff on my balance sheet!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture