The first time Israel abducted Greta Thunberg, it abandoned its principles by giving her and her crew mates the gentle treatment because it thought it would be better PR - and most importantly, the footage gave Piers Morgan the opportunity to mock Greta and her characterisation of the IDF. The point was to show that Israel is nice, but most Israelis don’t want to been seen as nice: they want to be feared.

The soft treatment of Greta caused outrage in Israel because “this is not what we stand for”. The World’s Most Moral Army™ label is supposed to be a warning, not a recommendation. It means we are so moral that nothing we can do is ever wrong, not even things like rape, torture and murder. And let’s be honest, Israelis love to rape, torture and murder.

Now if you have a conscience, you probably think rape, torture and murder sound so depraved, even western journalists couldn’t defend this shit, but you would be wrong. So very wrong. There is nothing we wouldn’t let vanish in a haze of ambiguity when it comes to Israel.

However, it seems we might have miscalculated this one. Our instinct is to play down or ignore whatever Israel does, but this time, Israel wants the truth to be a deterrent. Next time a flotilla approaches Palestinian waters, Israel is going to bomb the shit out of it like a refugee camp in Gaza.

Understandably, Israelis are delighted that Greta has finally conducted an interview with Swedish newspaper Aftonblatet. She has confirmed that Israel did many of the bad things to her that we pretend it doesn’t do to Palestinians. The time for ambiguity is over.