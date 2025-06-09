Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
6h

And it's more likely than not, that none of the countries, whose citizens were just violently kidnapped, will prosecute the terrorist-state of Israel.

How is THIS the state of the world? An entire planet, cowering before a tiny country of rapey, sadistic, baby-killing psychopaths?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
John's avatar
John
6h

Piracy and kidnapping in international waters.

UK registered vessel, is this the first act of war against the UK?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture