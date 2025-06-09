In raging seas with two-foot waves, a heroic Israeli warship encountered a naval strike group operated by Hamas known as the "Freedom Flotilla".

While the Israeli warship had no jurisdiction in Palestinian waters, it overrode international law after receiving confirmation that the flotilla was carrying weapons of mass destruction called medicine and baby food, meaning this was a battle for the very survival of Israel.

Israeli drones circled overhead, waiting to do a Hannibal Directive if things went wrong, but thankfully, this was unnecessary because lightning bolts came from the sky in a moment of divine intervention, rendering the Freedom Flotilla powerless. It's just as well. Ordinarily, Israelis avoid physical confrontations because they struggle to contend with anything more fearsome than a 9-year-old girl riding her bike.

Israeli commandos boarded a vessel where they apprehended the leader of Hamas who was not Dawn French or even Gary Lineker. It was... Greta Thunberg. I know, I know, it's hard to keep up with these things!

Disturbingly, one of Greta's terrorist minions turned out to be a European member of parliament who grinned throughout her arrest, saying she knew history was on her side. This was a provocative thing to say to a country whose only history is 77 years of colonialism and some fairy stories.

Europe has launched an investigation into how its parliament was infiltrated by Hamas and apologised unreservedly. Europe is looking at applying BDS against itself as punishment.

The captives were taken ashore, but it's unclear if they were stripped naked, shot and thrown into a mass grave, or if Israel spared their lives and took them to one of those rape prisons as an act of mercy.

Perhaps the biggest question is what happens to those WMDs aboard the captured vessels. I'm told that if detonated, baby formula could cause a tidal wave that would destroy the entire world (Israel) and no one knows what to do with it. We couldn't simply feed the hungry babies, could we? x

