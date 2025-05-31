As you know, all Jews are expected to unequivocally support Israel's genocide, otherwise they are antisemites. Jews are not allowed to think for themselves and any Jews that say or do the right thing must be punished.

It is for this reason that Mossad decided to bring down Jewish traitor Glenn Greenwald. The journalist who co-founded the Intercept dared to reject the hive mind and tell the truth about Israel.

Greenwald went on The Tucker Carlson show to break down exactly how Israel wields its influence over the US government and the CIA. Obviously, telling the truth about Israel is an "antisemitic conspiracy theory".

Israel was given no choice but to prove that it never uses tactics such as blackmail to control people. It therefore decided to end Greenwald's journalistic career by revealing that he is, in fact, gay.

Yes, the country that puts rainbow flags on bombs, and screams that "Hamas would throw you off a rooftop", admitted it sees homosexuality as a scandal. Only problem was, no one told Israel that Glenn came out years ago and was openly married... to a man (who sadly passed away). Plus, it's 2025 and no one gives a shit about sexuality.

Disturbingly, Israel's move triggered a massive wave of support for Glenn from everyone who doesn't hate gays. Countless people who had never heard of him were suddenly checking out his journalism. Millions of untainted minds were exposed to the truth about Israel.

While this move has massively backfired, I would like to assure you Israel still has massive influence over our politicians. This is because they were regulars at Epstein island and the public is not exactly keen on paedos.

Needless to say, all of the paedos in western governments will remain firmly behind Israel, no matter how many war crimes it commits, leaving you with no way of figuring out who they are. I bet you feel reassured now, don't you? x

