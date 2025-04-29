Film maker Louis Theroux has been condemned for his outrageous antisemitism after he put a camera in front of Israeli settlers and asked them their opinions and showed the world what they said. Theroux was criticised for “handpicking” his interviewees by speaking to settlers who are supported by the Israeli state apparatus.

Israeli settlers do not represent regular Zionists. This is because we have memory-holed the study that showed 62% of Israelis support plans to settle Gaza.

Settlers are so marginalised in Israel that they are protected by IDF soldiers when they attack Palestinians and set fire to their homes. In fact, they are so marginalised that the illegal settlements they keep building are allowed to remain. It’s a hate crime to boycott Israeli companies that are based in these settlements.

As you are about to discover, the opinions of the settlers are completely different from those of ordinary Israelis (apart from the 91% who support Israel’s genocide).

One of the people Theroux handpicked to make Israel look bad was Daniela Weiss who is so insignificant, she is known as the “godmother of settlers”.

Weiss is the primary lobbyist for the building of new Israeli settlements. She has been involved in the establishment of almost every Israeli settlement in the past 50 years.

Israelis opposed these settlements so strongly that they never stopped them being built or removed them after they were built. Just know that if you call this settler-colonialism, you are a massive racist.

Weiss is nothing like regular Israelis because she openly admits to the opinions that are normally revealed when you hit “translate” on a tweet written in Hebrew. Weiss has done lots of bad stuff that ordinary Israelis would never condone.

In 1987, Weiss led a vigilante group on a shooting and rock throwing spree through the town of Qalqiliya. However, Weiss was not executed on the spot like a Palestinian child throwing a stone at a tank. Israel takes settler violence so seriously that it let her off with a fine and a suspended sentence.

In 2007, Weiss was arrested for assaulting a police officer and given five months probation. In 2009, she was again arrested for assaulting a police officer and sentenced to two days under house arrest. Police officers are understandably terrified of her.

The Israeli government was so disgusted with Weiss that it gave her permission to survey Gaza for potential settlements in 2024. Excitingly, she has signed up 800 families to move into Gaza, just as soon as Trump and Netanyahu have ethnically cleansed it.

Israelis reject the politics of Weiss so strongly that they nominated her for a Nobel Peace Prize, despite her being sanctioned by Canada for settler violence. As you can see, Weiss is totally at odds with regular Israelis so Theroux was out of order asking for her opinions. He must immediately apologise for this and be banned from the airwaves forever.

At this point, you are probably wondering how the Settlers documentary made it through the BBC’s censors. Disturbingly, Raffi Berg failed to remove the opinions that you are not supposed to know Zionists hold because if he did that, the documentary would be a silent film. This meant viewers got to see it all like someone lifted a rock and revealed all the bugs.

For example, Weiss explained that Netanyahu is very happy about her settlement plans for Gaza, but cannot admit to it. He must pretend to oppose the thing his government gave the green light to.

Weiss insisted Arabs should have no right to vote in the knesset and openly spoke of her role in blocking a Palestinian state. She admitted wanting to make the land of Palestine an exclusively Jewish state. She said she wanted Palestinians to go to England, to Africa, to Canada, Turkey, she doesn’t care. She explained how Zionism is the system they are using to colonise Palestine and convince the governments of the world that Israel should be allowed to steal Gaza. She has made my job hard because this is far from our cuddly narrative that Zionism is just about giving Jews a home.

Weiss boasted of conquering Palestinian land in 1967 and ethnically cleansing the natives to make way for settlements. Outrageously, Theroux pointed out that transferring a civilian population is a war crime, according to the Geneva Convention. However, Weiss pointed out that international law doesn’t apply to Israel and mocked Theroux for interviewing a war criminal (she meant herself). She explained there is no such thing as settler violence and then violently shoved Theroux to prove her point.

Weiss said she does not think about the children of Gaza at all, unlike the Israelis who scream “there are no innocents in Gaza” 20 times a day. She hosted a jamboree to promote new Jewish outposts in Gaza and made a speech about how Arabs will disappear from Gaza and Jews will take their place. Obviously, this is not a process that is happening right before our eyes.

No one in Israel wants to take over Gaza, apart from all the politicians who keep saying they want to send Palestinians abroad. No one agrees with these politicians, apart from all the Israelis who voted for them. Therefore I must ask the question: why did Louis Theroux handpick such an extreme outlier as Daniela Weiss? x

