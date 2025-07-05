Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1h

This is so Orwellian , we are terrorist for wanting the Genocide of the Palestinian people to stop 🇵🇸❤️‍🩹💪🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dezza's avatar
Dezza
1hEdited

Cooper. Just the latest to fall in line, along with all the rest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture