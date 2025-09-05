Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
salahuddin c's avatar
salahuddin c
4h

Laura, Jeremy and all those speaking at the Forum are among the all too few countering the official Orwellian/Labour narrative of lies as truth. "May the Force be with you".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
3h

"Just imagine sitting through 700 days of boredom. Now you understand how much I've suffered."

This gave me a very dark chuckle. Laura is on her game.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture