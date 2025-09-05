Anti-genocide extremist Jeremy Corbyn has come under under fire from proponents of genocide after holding a "Gaza Tribunal" at Westminster. His aim is to hold our leaders accountable for their war crimes and stop Palestinians from dying. I don't have the words to express how despicable this is.

The "Gaza Tribunal" has brought the very worst people together, such as the surgeons who flew to Gaza and tried to save the lives of children while Israel bombed the hospitals. They described how IDF soldiers were regularly targeting the body parts of children, including their genitals.

Now I know what you're all thinking: what kind of monster would admit that Israel was doing this sort of thing? Fucking snitches.

I'll be honest, I tuned out as they spoke about screaming children waking up from amputations without anaesthetic. However, I picked up one sentence about a child dying from burns after the flesh on her face had been melted away.

Only a complete sociopath would empathise with children dying in agony. No wonder the UK government has proscribed Palestine Action.

All the usual suspects were in attendance at Corbyn's Empathy Gathering. We had the folks from Declassified UK whining about how Britain was ignoring its own arms restrictions on Israel. Matt Kennard even complained that we have allowed Israeli Air Force planes to land at RAF bases throughout the genocide. Who else did he think was gonna refuel them?

A lawyer pointed out that an RAF surveillance plane filmed Israel murdering a British aid worker, but the government refuses to release the footage. It's reassuring to know that if Israel murders you, your government will side with Israel, isn't it?

Exhausting UN do-gooder Francesca Albanese couldn't stop whining that the UK government is in breach of the Genocide Convention and a load of other petty shit that no one in Westminster gives a crap about. Honestly, it was painful to listen to.

Perhaps the most shameful moment of the Tribunal came when they dragged out one of the few Palestinian journalists that Israel wasn't able to murder. Sir Keir Starmer has opened an inquiry to establish how this terrorist was able to enter the UK.

Everyone knows all Palestinian journalists are terrorists, but Abubaker Abed was given a platform in which he appeared alarmingly human. He even had the gall to accuse western journalists - that's people like me - of facilitating genocide.

Do I sound like a genocide facilitator to you? Obviously, I'm one of the goodies because I always ensure my words don't upset Israel.

The Gaza Tribunal went on and on as "witnesses" and "experts" provided their evidence, and the whole thing was so boring, it felt like it lasted about 700 days. Just imagine sitting through 700 days of boredom. Now you understand how much I've suffered.

Worryingly, all of this evidence has left our police in a difficult position. They now have to come up with a convoluted excuse to explain why they aren't arresting government ministers. Perhaps the easiest solution would be to proscribe the Gaza Tribunal and arrest everyone involved for terrorism. I mean that's what we did with Palestine Action to silence the grandmas... and it failed miserably x

