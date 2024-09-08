In a truly shocking night, the Venice Awards that took place in, um, I’m not sure actually, were infiltrated by Hamas.

Several film-makers revealed they were Hamas operatives when they took to the stage to criticise Israel, just because Israel has placed itself above international law and is on course to murder between 335,000 and 500,000 Palestinians by the end of the year. Only the very worst among us would try to stop the death toll going so high…

One of the most terrifying moments of the night came when American film director Sarah Friedland won the Luigi de Laurentiis prize for best first film. She used her acceptance speech to say: “As a Jewish American artist working in a time-based medium, I must note, I’m accepting this award on the 336th day of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and 76th year of occupation.”

Those words caused a Zionist student in the audience to burst into tears and wail she feels “unsafe”, but Friedland wasn’t done saying things that would get her expelled from several US universities. She went on: “I believe it is our responsibility as filmmakers to use the institutional platforms through which we work to redress Israel’s impunity on the global stage. I stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and their struggle for liberation.”

Everyone in the audience clapped (apart from the crying student) and not one person was arrested for this shocking hate crime. A Jewish filmmaker used her platform to accuse Israel of genocide, so let me explain why I, a non-Jew, think she is an anti-Semite: Jews are only allowed to have one set of opinions and must accept the Israeli government represents them, whether they like it or not. Expecting Israel to comply with international law is basically treason, even if a Jew is not Israeli. Therefore, this person must be referred to as the “wrong kind of Jew” and/or “Hamas”.

Friedland’s speech was horrifying enough, but it’s beyond comprehension that a Palestinian filmmaker was also given a prize. As we know, all Palestinians are terrorists and this is why Israel’s genocide is okay. Disgustingly, Palestinian director Scandar Copti does not think Israel’s genocide is okay. He ranted that “over the past eleven months, our shared humanity and moral compass have been tested as we witness the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

I have no idea why no one cut his microphone before he could say his film “explores how traditions and indoctrination can distort our values and make injustice seem acceptable...”

If we allow the public to become aware of concepts like “indoctrination”, propagandists like myself will soon be out of a job. Obviously, this cannot be allowed to stand because you need me to correct your thoughts. The sooner we censor the internet and stop outbursts of truth from going viral, the better…

Supporters of genocide have demanded an investigation into how Hamas infiltrated the Venice Awards and they want reassurances this can never happen again. Personally, I think they should relocate the Venice Awards to a more reasonable city like Berlin where police know how to act.

As one social media user pointed out, Germany did horrible things during World War II, so Palestinians must be punished until Germany is alleviated of guilt. If you oppose Israel’s holocaust, this means you don’t want Germany to be let off the hook for theirs, and this makes you a massive racist x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee