A Louisiana judge has ruled that Mahmoud Khalil can be deported to Syria, despite him being a permanent legal US resident whose wife and son are US citizens. The decision comes as part of an effort to cleanse universities of anyone who cares about Palestinians.

Although Khalil was never charged, he was arrested for a thought crime on 8 March and has been in jail since for “having an opinion while brown”. The US legal system is really good at this sort of thing.

In his ruling, the judge said there was “clear and convincing evidence” that Khalil had tried to stop a genocide. Khalil’s lawyers presented powerful legal arguments that the judge thankfully ignored. She spent a whole two hours sneering at the thought criminal before announcing the extradition could go ahead.

The US is keen to hand Khalil over to Al Qaida leader Al Golani who is keen to torture him to death for his previous work at the British embassy. Just know if you’ve ever expressed sympathy for Palestinians, Trump would gladly have you tortured to death too.

Free speech warriors have taken to social media to express their approval of the court’s ruling. For example, Tim Pool tweeted “LOL” about the decision, shortly after he had a lucrative meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Disappointingly, the Israeli prime minister is yet to reward my services to Zionism, but hopefully I can get a condo in Gaza, just as soon as the natives have been cleared out. And all the rubble and the explosives and the, um, corpses…

Americans are delighted their first amendment rights are being taken away by Israel because they think it will only affect non-whites. The US sensibly has unwritten laws that override that pesky constitution that patriots love so much, they always want to ignore it.

The country that allows people to be neo-Nazis and wave “God hates fags” signs and scream at rape victims getting abortions has its limits. Americans believe everyone has a right to speak freely, just not against the country with the the most generous lobbyists. Everything Israel does is automatically good, even blowing the limbs off kids.

While President Trump has shown a willingness to pardon other types of racist - and in some cases, celebrate them - the people we pretend are antisemitic will not be tolerated.

Marco Rubio explained that Mahmoud Khalil was being antisemitic by objecting to the annexation of Gaza and his actions had “adverse foreign policy consequences”. This was an admission that speaking out makes life harder for the warmongers so you should definitely stop doing that, otherwise you deserve jail. And you might just end up there...

American patriots have sensibly decided that anyone they don’t like shouldn’t get due process because they’re far too stupid to realise they might not get due process either. God bless these racist simpletons and God bless imperialism x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Instagram