It’s a matter of days since the most sensible prime minister ever declared it is antisemitic to ban Israeli hooligans from a football match. The prime minister insisted that everyone from West Midlands police to Aston Villa football club are massive racists. He sensibly decided that banning a set of football fans based on evidence and reason was equivalent to hating all Jews.

Unfortunately, the city of Tel Aviv has gone and made Starmer look like a massive dickhead by calling off the Tel Aviv derby… due to fan violence. That violence involved throwing smoke grenades and pyrotechnics, presumably after someone confused the location for a Palestinian school (an easy mistake when attacking schools is your sole mission in life).

Fifteen of God’s Chosen People™ were injured in the violence, including twelve civilians and three police officers. It’s a good job similar violence didn’t happen in the UK, otherwise Starmer would have blamed our 12 civilians and three police officers!