After ten months of destruction, Gaza has seen its first case of polio in 25 years, which has left a baby who was born at the start of the war paralysed. The Democrats have therefore focused on the urgent matter of ensuring Palestinians can’t speak at their conventions. I mean someone had to silence these monsters…

In a brutal act of aggression, Hamas read the names of dead Palestinians outside of the DNC convention, forcing upset warmongers to cover their ears. One brave man laughed at the monsters who wanted us to remember the dead. Another showed her rainbow wristband to prove she is a good warmonger. She only believes in woke bombs.

The DNC welcomed Israelis onto the stage to ensure everyone feels empathy for the Israeli hostages. However, they did not allow Palestinians onto the stage, due to concerns you might feel empathy for Palestinians. The people whose bombs are blowing up Israeli hostages chanted: “Bring them home!” despite doing everything they could to avoid a ceasefire.

There was lots of chanting and cheering until Harris supporters were asked what their favourite Harris policy was. This provided the first silence of the conference, but a Harris fan rescued everyone from the awkwardness. She pointed out the November election is a simple choice, and that if you make genocide your red line, you risk another Trump term. This is a fair argument because Harris is powerless to stop Israel without losing campaign contributions from AIPAC.

Harris has reassured the do-gooders who oppose genocide she will draw a sad face on all the bombs. Joe Biden never drew a sad face on the bombs and this is why President Harris would represent progress. If you don’t support Kamala, you are anti-progress.

Disappointingly, it’s not just the anti-genocide brigade who are anti-progress. Members of the pro-genocide brigade decided the sad face means Harris is Hamas. Poor Kamala just can’t win. The DNC welcomed speakers who were black, Jewish, Hindu, Hispanic, native American, female, gay, non-binary, disabled, rich, conservative, and every demographic that counts, and if you disapprove of the absence of Palestinians, you must hate these other groups. Why don’t you believe in inclusivity, you bigot?

Harris assured AIPAC she will fight for Israel’s right to exist and arm the IDF up to the eyeballs, but she feels “devastated” about Gaza. When asked if she would fight for Palestine’s right to exist, she said, “Shh, I’m talking,” and security dragged the troublemaker out of the building. I hope he got exactly what he deserves.

Harris scoffed at the idea of an arms embargo and refused to condition military aid on Israel not slaughtering children. She justified her position with unproven mass rape allegations from October 7th, but thankfully, she forgot about Sde Teiman almost leading Israel to civil war. Even better, she promised Americans would have the most lethal fighting force in the world instead of healthcare. All of the people who can afford healthcare cheered and the rest were yelled at for being Trump enablers. It was truly the best conference ever x

