British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been forced into a grovelling apology after mistakenly noticing that Israel had carried out a false flag operation against the UK. The drone incident at RAF Akrotiri followed a series of explosions on oil facilities from Saudi Arabia to the UAE that could not be traced back to Iran.

Blasts on sites like Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery and Qatar’s LNG operations had sent global energy prices soaring. Naturally, we blamed Iran for the looming recession, but when officials denied attacks they should be gloating about, it was clear our propaganda wasn’t adding up. What do you mean—and not for the first time?

The problems worsened when UAE investigators uncovered a Mossad cell operating in the shadows of Dubai’s glittering skyline. In a shocking outburst of antisemitism, Dubai announced it had caught Israelis red-handed with “blueprints” for further bombings. Their aim was to trick Gulf nations into attacking Iran, who would then send rockets their way instead of towards Israel. These allegations echoed claims from Tucker Carlson, regarding Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Israel was so incensed by the foiling of its latest plot that it has vowed to assassinate several Western influencers as punishment—a threat that has warmed many Brits to the Zionist cause, but may finish Dubai’s tourism industry. What do you mean—every cloud has a silver lining?

As British “ex-pats” (white immigrants) are the lynchpin of Dubai’s economy, and Westminster hasn’t been entirely enthused about Israel’s latest round of genocide, Netanyahu decided the UK must be brought back into line. Tel Aviv figured now was not the time to release the kompromat on Starmer, instead opting for another false flag.

Our close friend and ally sent a series of drones towards RAF Akrotiri in the hope that Starmer would trigger Article 5 against Iran and the Goy Alliance would soak up bombs and bullets for Israel. After all, that is what goyim are best for.

Akrotiri is one of our proudest colonial achievements, a corner of Cyprus that we kept after the fall of the empire that now endangers the lives of every Cypriot. The strategic outpost, which hosts Typhoon fighters, F-35 stealth jets, and even a hangar for U-2 spy planes, had remained neutral by conducting surveillance flights for Israel, allowing the US to refuel there, and acting as a launchpad for attacks against the Houthis, as well as other neutral things that definitely don’t make us party to war crimes. Sadly, it seems such neutrality is antisemitic nowadays, so Israel cratered our airstrip and then attempted further damage, with two more drones being intercepted en route.

The strike was no 9/11, but Cyprus was forced into the widening war, scrambling F-35s to defend its airspace. Everything was going according to plan, but blabber-mouth Starmer just couldn’t keep his mouth shut. The Prime Minister pointed out those drones did not come from Iran—they actually came from much closer—and now every insufferable conspiracy theorist gets to brag that they were right again.

If Starmer hadn’t told the truth, he would be committing treason against the UK, and if he had told the truth, he would be committing treason against the Israeli lobby, so he made a decision that was less likely to result in jail time: he told the truth while remaining as vague as possible.

Starmer was promptly summoned into a closed-door meeting with the Israeli ambassador for a dressing down. The Prime Minister’s boss demanded he issue a wholehearted apology and pretend those drones came from Lebanon. Starmer did exactly that, and the Israeli ambassador sent some Ukrainian models his way as a thank you. It’s amazing how nice the Epstein Class can be when you behave yourself.

Cypriot officials were fuming at the lack of communication, suggesting they might renegotiate Akrotiri’s status out of fear of what stupid thing Israel might do next. Cypriots say they have no interest in soaking up bombs for the Greater Israel Project, thank you very much, but Starmer is very much considering sending your children into war. To be fair, he might have no other choice.

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee