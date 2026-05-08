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Nosairee Bob!'s avatar
Nosairee Bob!
12h

In our house we were pleasantly stunned to wake up in, and be surrounded by, an all new Green enclave. 😁

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
13h

I empathize with all Britons at having to tolerate this fool. On the other hand, I often wish Trump would learn "to do absolutely nothing faster".

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