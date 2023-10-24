King Charles says money he took from billionaire not corruption
It turns out the king has super-nice friends
King Charles says there is a totally legitimate reason why he was taking six-figure payments from an Australian businessman called Anthony Pratt, you’re just not allowed to know what it is. Charles explained he told the billionaire to stop paying him before he became king because he “didn’t want the appearance of anything” like corruption, for example.
T…
