In a disgraceful act of not knowing his place, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has conducted a hostile interview with an Israeli spokesman. During the interview with David Mencer, which aired last night on Channel 4, Krishnan resorted to "Hamas talking points" such as telling the truth and asking tough questions.

Counter-terrorism police have opened an investigation into the Jihadist news reader and an arrest looks imminent. Clearly, Channel 4 has serious questions to answer about how it allowed a Hamas representative onto its airwaves. I mean the signs were there from the beginning... Just look at him... he's... he's... brown.

During the interview, Krishnan disgracefully asked Mencer about things we're supposed to pretend never happened, such as Israel opening fire on civilians as they queued for aid.

The world was not meant to know Israel set up just three distribution points in all of Gaza so it could herd Palestinians like cattle and gun them down. We were supposed to pretend the IDF is the "world's most moral army" because who else would feed Palestinians? Not Greta, that's for sure...

Anyways, a clearly flustered Mencer resorted to accusing Krishnan of advocating for Hamas, an accusation that should strike fear into the heart of any western journalist, but Krishnan didn't flinch. Disturbingly, he seemed genuinely concerned about the welfare of Palestinians. What the fuck is wrong with him?

Krishnan insisted there was no evidence to support Mencer's claim that Hamas fired on its own people. He even called Israel's video evidence "spurious" just because it was unrelated to events. He pointed out Israel has twice opened fire on civilians queueing for aid, killing over 50 people and leaving Palestinians too afraid to return.

When Mencer realised that his Zionist superpowers were rendered useless and he could not arrogantly dismiss his interviewer, he understandably fell apart.

As a Zionist, Mencer had never been challenged this way before and he didn't have a clue what to say. Suddenly, he was about as articulate as a drunk pissing in a McDonald's doorway and he made Israel look fucking useless. The air of superiority was lost and there are fears it might never return. It makes you wonder what might have happened if interviewers had conducted themselves this way 19 months ago, doesn't it? x

