Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spunty's avatar
Spunty
1h

This could be satire, but these days who can tell the difference?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Donnellon's avatar
Kevin Donnellon
1h

it was a brilliant interview, which you rarely see in 'western' media. here it is: https://www.channel4.com/news/israel-spokesman-blames-hamas-for-killings-at-gaza-aid-sites

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture