Labour leader concerned Gaza ceasefire could lead to violence
He is therefore hoping the bombing will continue
Former human rights lawyer Sir Keir Starmer is hugely concerned that if the Israeli genocide is stopped, this could lead to violence. After consulting experts and ignoring their advice, the Labour leader has sensibly concluded the only way to avoid the risk of violence is to obliterate northern Gaza. This is because it doesn’t count as violence when 3,4…
