In a new racism scandal, it has been revealed that Labour MPs and parliamentary candidates are guilty of expressing opinions while being black or brown and female. Thankfully, Sir Keir Starmer has taken swift action to get rid of these racists as quickly as he got rid of the people who oppose genocide. Worryingly, I’m told these black and brown women also oppose genocide. All I can say is thank god they’re gone!

One of the racists was someone you’ve probably never heard of called Diane Abbott who became Britain’s first black female MP and this meant that black women felt they had something called “representation”.

As everyone knows, politicians are not supposed to listen to black women. They’re supposed to pretend they understand their concerns better than they do and talk down to them until they agree to shut up. This is how anti-racism works.

Diane Abbott has been a Labour member for fifty years and clearly does not understand Labour values like the empty suit who was parachuted into a safe seat in 2015 and later became a member of the Trilateral Commission.

Starmer had repeatedly explained he couldn’t say if Diane Abbott would stand at the election due to a fully independent, non-political complaints process that ended five months ago.

In the interests of fairness, Labour was waiting until the last minute to tell Abbott she would not be allowed to stand for the party, so it would be too late for her to stand as an independent. This was the only way to ensure Labour wouldn’t lose to someone they decided is unelectable.

You can imagine how mad Sir Keir Starmer was when someone leaked the story to the press and messed up his plan. Now Mr Electability is going to be dealing with two independents who are going to embarrass him at the election. What a nightmare.

The Forde Report commissioned by Starmer revealed Labour had a significant problem with racism, which included the bullying of Diane Abbott. However, the Labour leader sensibly ignored the report’s recommendations and promoted the racist bullies instead. The EHRC has confirmed it will not be investigating because Labour has addressed the matter in accordance with racial hierarchy guidelines. Now that Diane is gone, it has one less troublemaker to deal with.

Another troublemaker who had to be dealt with was Faiza Shaheen who had somehow convinced herself that Muslim women were entitled to a voice. As a British academic and economist in the field of economic inequality, Shaheen is the last person the Labour Party needs. Imagine what the donors thought when they heard someone who cares about economic inequality was standing as a candidate. Her type is just not welcome in this cuntry. She needs to leave politics to us real Brits because we have flags to shag and bribes to receive. We have no room for do-gooders here.

Shaheen was suspended from Labour because she disgracefully liked a Jon Stewart comedy skit on Twitter. Laughing at the jokes of the Jewish man was clearly anti-Semitism because “anti-Semitism” means anything we don’t like, such as agreeing with Jews who oppose genocide, or caring about inequality.

Shaheen says she was motivated to stand as an MP due to the welfare reforms of Iain Duncan-Smith that the Labour Party wholeheartedly supports. Shaheen once enraged the Labour leadership when she called their good friend Iain a “twat” on live television. As far as I know, she has never apologised for accurately describing the former work and pensions secretary.

Labour has reassured donors it’s much closer to Iain than Shaheen, but it told the public it will not be doing austerity when it wins power, it will be doing “tough choices”. I’m honestly not sure what the likes of Shaheen are even whining about. Labour changed the name of the thing that it’s going to do exactly the same as the Tories. How is that not good enough?

As you can see, Labour has had its hands full with troublemakers, but it’s not just black and brown women who’ve been causing problems. There was also a white man called Lloyd Russell-Moyle who is a.. a… I can’t even say it… Oh god, he’s a… homosexual. A ginger one! What time does this man think he’s living in? The 21st century? Thankfully, Starmer found an excuse to get rid of Russell-Moyle before the gays started thinking they had representation too.

Someone submitted a serious complaint about Russell-Moyle at the most convenient moment and this meant Labour couldn’t possibly let him stand. Labour clarified that if it receives complaints about members of Starmer’s faction, it will ignore them because his faction is not included in the purge.

Absolutely no one could have seen this purge coming apart from every left-winger in the country who told Labour’s socialists to start a new party before they were purged. I've been told that Labour has posthumously suspended Keir Hardie because he was under the impression Labour was founded to be a socialist party. Bloody idiot.

Labour would like you to know that if you don’t support its purge of everyone who has a conscience, it’s because you’re racist and hate poor people. Remember, it only counts as Stalinism when we pretend Jeremy Corbyn is doing it. When the corporate donors demand a purge, it’s just “grown up politics”.

Once upon a time, Labour had no need for corporate donors because it had so many members, it was awash with money, but now it’s a “changed party” that totally represents ordinary people with the likes of private healthcare lobbyist Wes Streeting, Israel lobbyist Luke Akehurst, and the knight of the realm who really wants to be prime minister, no matter how many souls he has to sell to BlackRock.

Luke Akehurst is a particularly decent sort: affectionately known as “Luke the nuke” to his friends in the military industrial complex, Luke has called the UN “anti-Semitic”, once appeared to compare Muslim councillors to fleas, and boasts of running the biggest pro-Israel organisation in the UK, which makes up for the fact he has no real friends.

An Israeli ambassador, who tried to bribe UK officials, once described Luke as “one of the very best on the inside”, so you will be delighted to hear he is Starmer’s chief enforcer and has been given a safe seat in County Durham - somewhere I’m told he has visited far less than he has visited Tel Aviv. This means Luke is the perfect candidate to show that Labour embraces diversity in a way the establishment approves of.

To prove it’s definitely not racist, Labour is even tolerating David Lammy, but only on the condition that his opinions remain fully malleable and he continues to describe himself as a small “c” conservative. If David ever starts representing the black community, you can rest assured he will be expelled from Labour faster than Luke Akehurst can delete his embarrassing tweets x

