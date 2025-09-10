Conservative activist and Trump supporter Charlie Kirk has sadly, but heroically, died for what he believed in: America's 2nd amendment rights. Charlie was basically NRA Jesus. He died for your guns so grab your AR-15s and expect to be raptured any minute now.

Charlie was such a strong believer in the 2nd amendment that he said it was "unfortunately" worth all the gun deaths in US high schools. Presumably, he felt it was also worth all the gun deaths in US universities.

Charlie was smart enough to see no contradiction in his favourite phrase: "guns save lives". In fact, Charlie's dying words were about gun violence in a "prove me wrong" tent at Utah Valley university. He definitely was not proved wrong by the old dude with a sniper rifle.

Charlie loved to blame gun deaths on the two groups he hated more than anything: black people and trans people. Let's just ignore that 80% of mass shooters shared his white supremacist views.

Like all the nicest bigots, Charlie was a massive Israel fan. He was extremely mad that people accused Israel of intentionally starving Gaza, just because Israel kept saying it was intentionally starving Gaza.

Even though Charlie was a Zionist, he managed to upset Israel by opposing Trump's university antisemitism crack down, due to free speech concerns. It's unclear if his killing was an Israeli false flag so let's see if they try to blame Iran. If they don't, we'll be sure to blame wokeness.

Charlie had a beautiful wife and two beautiful children so let's mourn him like he mourned the women and children of Gaza. Charlie was so moved by their plight that he said we should blame Hamas for Israel's genocide. He also said there is no such thing as Palestinians. Tragically, there is now no such thing as Charlie Kirk.

Charlie was a good soul who thought empathy was weakness, and wanted to start a race war, cheer on Israel's genocide, and usher in a new era of fascism. The world will be a less fascistic place without him x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism!

