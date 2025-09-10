Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol's avatar
Carol
10h

Kirk often opined that some deaths by gun violence is part of the price we pay for our 2nd amendment rights. Taking one for the team. Ways to go chuck.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MysteriousTraveller's avatar
MysteriousTraveller
10h

Yes.

I’m not going to be a hypocrite about it.

He was a woman hating racist piece of trash.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 replies
239 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture