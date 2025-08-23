Following her release from prison, Lucie Connolly has referred to herself a "political prisoner" and humbly declared she is the UK's Nelson Mandela. Lucie drew the comparison because both went to prison for objecting to people being in their country. The comparisons go deeper when you realise Mandela served 27 years for demanding the liberation of his people from a brutal racist system, and Lucie spent 10 months in prison for being racist.

Just look at the similarities in rhetoric:

"If people can learn to hate, they can be taught to love for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." Nelson Mandela

"Set fire to all of the hotels full of the bastards for all I care... If that makes me racist, so be it..." Lucie Connolly

Truly, Lucie Connolly is the poet of our time...

Lucie insists she was a political prisoner of Keir Starmer which is confusing because he hates refugees just as much as she does. Chasing the Reform vote is Starmer's only political strategy, but sadly, Reform voters hate him as much as everyone else does! Perhaps if he tweeted like Lucie he would be more popular...

Lucie was jailed for a tweet calling for the murder of refugees and politicians that she quickly deleted after it was only seen 310,000 times. The post was liked by just 8,800 people who harmlessly want to make lynchings acceptable again.

The judge failed to take into account that Lucie lost a child 14 years ago and therefore had every right to incite violence. He placed unfair emphasis on the fact that Lucie pleaded guilty to the crime she committed and had a proud history of racist social media posts.

Understandably, Lucie plans to sue the police after they forgot that depressed white racists are supposed to be above the law. Calling for people to burn buildings down at a time when people were setting fire to buildings is a typical symptom of depression. Did the authorities take this into consideration? No! They decided the white racist woman was not allowed to play the mental health card. Unbelievable.

Thankfully, Lucie has been awarded Mother of the Year by the good people at the Sun newspaper who are gooey-eyed over the fact she potentially endangered refugee children, and also left her daughter for ten months for a few clicks on Twitter. Lucie is the role model every child needs.

Excitingly, I'm told Lucie plans to start a podcast and embark on a career as an influencer because all the racists love her. She is the poster child of every right-wing newspaper and is supported by all the nicest people, such as Dan Wootton and Allison Pearson.

If only more people were racist and incited violence, the world would be a much nicer place, wouldn't it? x

