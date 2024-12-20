American terrorist Luigi Mangione could face the death penalty for the crime of killing a CEO, rather than an acceptable victim such as a homeless black man. A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mangione for “murder as an act of terrorism”, failing to consider this could make him a martyr.

Not even high school shooters are classed as terrorists in the US because a class of kids is less important than a CEO who ruthlessly exploits the working class. The US has a hierarchy of life with the richest at the top and you at the bottom, working in an Amazon warehouse until you drop dead from a treatable illness.

If you’re unclear, terrorism is when the poor kill the rich, and self-defence is when the rich kill the poor. Mangione’s innocent victim had a proud record of self-defence that included using an AI to reject health insurance claims. Brian Thompson deprived thousands upon thousands of people of medical care and the reward for his bravery was a handsome salary and generous bonus.

The US could easily build a culture where all life is valued and no one feels so tortured, they eventually snap. The greatest nation in the history of the earth could obviously do this if it wanted. Sadly, the only country in the world where schools are shooting ranges has decided such a culture would be bad for profits.

The risk of death is the price Americans must pay to compete in the race to accumulate wealth. It’s like a tax that the rich are usually exempt from, and like all taxes, it’s only outrageous when a rich person pays. Taxes are meant to be for the people who can’t afford financial advisers or good quality health insurance.

It has been suggested that prosecutors want Mangione to take a plea deal because they’re worried a sympathetic jury could acquit him. Americans would then have the green light to do a purge of capitalists and I’m sure you agree that would be terrible. Violence is always wrong… unless you’re wearing a uniform or control large amounts of capital, in which case it’s fine.

One possible defence Mangione could rely on is that he mistook the CEO for a Black Lives Matter protestor and thought he was a legitimate military target. If this argument succeeded, he could avoid prison and instead find himself hanging out with a US president. It would be outrageous if Mangione got off when we all know he did it. That sort of thing is only acceptable when rogue cops and Kyle Rittenhouse kill people we don’t like.

In an act of self-preservation, the media is focusing on the story of Mangione’s victim and ignoring any talk of the system that drove him to kill. If the victim was black and working class, we’d be told about the time he skipped school and stole a bag of sweets 17 years ago, and anything else that might justify killing him. But he’s rich and white so we hear about his family life.

Weirdly, this manipulation isn’t working so the media is keeping Mangione’s manifesto a secret because we don’t want the working class to get ideas. We want them to be brainwashed simpletons who think billionaires are like Batman and the working class are the goons he beats up.

All that matters is the system is not going to change, the people are going to know their place, and those who step out of line are going to be made examples of. We’ve worked so hard to make peaceful revolution impossible, the last thing we want is to make violent revolution inevitable.

Worryingly, some maniac called Klein Keppinstern or something decided to publish Mangione’s manifesto in a clear act of terrorism. No wonder we’re seeing memes canonising a killer. Some social media users are even offering to pay Mangione’s legal fees, for fuck’s sake. It’s absolutely disgusting that young people would celebrate a killer, said the politicians who gave Netanyahu a seven-minute standing ovation.

I must clarify the fact that Mangione makes me swoon in no way makes me sympathetic towards him. Worryingly, many young Americans are sympathetic, and even worse, 42% think it’s acceptable to kill CEOs who have huge body counts. I don’t think I’ll ever understand what they have against those who would deprive them of life-saving cancer care to fund their next super-yacht.

You might think the solution is for the rich to stop their cruelty and exploitation, if only for selfish reasons. If they stopped tormenting ordinary people, they would be far less likely to snap and do something no one wants to see. In a just society, Brian Thompson would not have been killed, he would have been jailed for murder, but who wants to live in a just society? Not the rich Americans who would be jailed, that’s for sure x

