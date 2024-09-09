The mainstream media can exclusively reveal that Israel employed the Hannibal Directive on October 7th, only 11 months after this was reported by independent media. For those of you who don’t know, Hannibal is an Israeli directive that says it’s better to murder your own people than allow them to be taken hostage. This way you avoid the embarrassment of prisoner exchanges.

As ABC News reports, 28 Israeli helicopters indiscriminately fired on October 7th until they ran out of ammunition and only selectively chose targets once they’d resupplied. Israel left hundreds of vehicles in a charred heap, something the Hamas fighters who arrived on hang gliders did not have the firepower to achieve. IDF commanders gave the order to fire on their own troops at three separate locations, but did not give the order to fire on civilians. However, Israeli soldiers chose to do so anyway and naturally Israel covered it up.

By mass-murdering its own civilians, Israel had all the justification it needed to punish the most dangerous people on the planet… Palestinian children. Well, not all the justification, Israel still had lies to make up, just in case this wasn’t enough…

Thankfully, Israel made up stories of beheaded babies, and a baby in an oven, and a baby being cut out its mother’s womb and stabbed, and children being set on fire, and women being raped en masse. I’m proud to say the mainstream media uncritically repeated all of Israel’s propaganda because we’re not allowed to challenge an Israeli lie until many months after it has been told. This is why we never fall foul of fact checkers…

While the Hannibal Directive was reported by independent media 11 months ago, it didn’t become real until proper journalists like myself mentioned it. Prior to this, it was a “conspiracy theory” and everyone who said otherwise was guilty of a “blood libel”.

Independent journalists might have had videos and eyewitnesses and whistle-blowers telling them what happened on October 7th, but they didn’t work for a corporation and anyone who doesn’t work for a corporation is fake news, even when they’re telling the truth. I’m just glad we had months of censorship and people getting fired from their jobs. Anyone who tried to reveal the truth before us deserves everything they got.

The Hamas-backed Haaretz and Al Jazeera reported on Hannibal months ago, but they don’t count as real media, do they? However, now that we’ve decided Hannibal really happened, you’re allowed to say so and you probably won’t get fired, but you might get put on a watch list. You have been warned.

Israel plausibly killed hundreds of civilians on October 7th, but this does not mean a genocide against Israelis is warranted; it does not mean 80% of the buildings in Israel should be bombed; it does not mean Israelis should be living in tents or dragged away to mass rape centres; it does not mean they should be deprived of food, water, and medicine. Only a fucking monster would suggest it’s okay to do that to human beings under any circumstances. Thankfully, we do not consider Palestinians to be human beings x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee