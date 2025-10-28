In a disgusting hate crime, a man has heckled our noble King, just because he happens to have a paedophile brother. We have seen a disturbing rise in anti-paedophilia in recent years from the people who don’t understand the royal family is better than them. It’s fair to say the latest incident was the biggest outrage since a man held up a blank card at the King’s coronation.

During a visit to Lichfield Cathedral, a protester twice asked the King “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” He also asked if Charles ordered police to cover up Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Epstein paedophile ring. To be honest, journalists should be asking these questions, but thankfully, we don’t have a free press in this country.

Impressively, the King kept a cool head as the heckler tried to hold him accountable for protecting a child rapist. Charles calmly asked his guards to drag the man away to the Tower of London to be tortured. Heart-warmingly, I’m told he has been placed on a rack and stretched until his arm- and leg-bones came out of their sockets. It’s only what he deserved.