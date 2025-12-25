Merry Christmas, everyone!

I hope today has brought all of the destruction and misery that our rulers seem to want for us! Not really, I’m as sick of their crap as you are… You’re gonna need to sit down for this one, but I’m not really a BBC propagandist. Apologies to all who’ve followed me unironically this past year. This will probably come as a great shock, but I’m about as real as Darren Grimes…

I was going to write a regular newsletter this morning, but I’m in full Scrooge mode and really can’t be arsed, so here is a quick recap of events for those who haven’t watched the news: the woke mob has cancelled this year’s queen’s speech (apparently a man is doing it), the government has deported a newborn baby who was born to refugees in a manger, and Israel shot some bloke out of the sky who was apparently “delivering presents” to children. The bastard.

More importantly, I put my back out wrapping presents last night and I don’t know who invented gift wrapping as a concept, but I will hunt you down!

Anyways, I hope you all got what you wanted. I didn’t even get alcohol, and yes, I don’t drink, but that’s not the point. I need something to get me through this day! So far, I’ve had the joy of clearing boxes and wrappings off the floor while my back hurts and my children scream, so about that alcohol…

For all of you who have asked recently, our baby is on the mend. He recently had a stay in hospital and was put on oxygen and antibiotics due to super-flu followed by suspected pneumonia (he also has a severe form of epilepsy). Thankfully, the infection seems to have cleared, but we won’t have confirmation until we go back to hospital in a week or so.

It’s Ezra’s second Christmas and there was no guarantee he would make it this far, but he is a fighter and is surpassing expectations. His epilepsy is fairly stable now and the prognosis has significantly improved as a result. I’m optimistic about his future.

There is an awful lot of negativity in the world, but one thing we have is each other. Our collective solidarity can and will make a better world, it will just take time and effort. Appreciate the loved ones that you have around you, and if you are alone this Christmas, I’ve been there and know what it’s like. Just know I’m thinking of you and you’re not as alone as you think you are.

Okay, that’s my rambling over. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go and destroy the children at Mario Kart. They have no idea what is about to hit them (a blue shell) x

