Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
10h

Can someone please hit the Peace on Earth button.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
maddy Nettleship's avatar
maddy Nettleship
10h

Seasons greetings Laura- thanks for keeping us laughing through the anger and tears. Glad Ezra doing well. X

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture