Michelle Mone convinces everyone she is telling the truth
This was the most convincing interview since Prince Andrew's
Lady Michelle Mone, who was put into the House of Lords by David Cameron for services to lingerie, has convinced everyone she is telling the truth in a powerful television interview that has left no doubt in anyone’s mind.
Lady Mone explained she could not possibly have defrauded the public in the PPE scandal because she is unable to sweat after a harrow…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.