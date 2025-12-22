Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilary Minor's avatar
Hilary Minor
4h

Can't the truth feel uncomfortable at times? And politicians wonder why it is that the voting public finds it hard to attach any credibility to them or trust them in any way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Heatherdan's avatar
Heatherdan
4h

Wes Streeting as PM? I can't wait, it'll be glorious! He will put the world to rights!

[Sarcasm, people, sarcasm!]

(He's a cunt.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture