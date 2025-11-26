Normal Island News

Tony Erizia
Back with a bang, Laura.

I'm reminded of a time back in the 70s I took part i a cricket match in Essex. There was a black Bajan, Lloyd playing for the opposition and,as the only two black guys,we bonded.

After the game both teams enjoyed a few drinks one of his team mates said to me:- "Me and Lloyd really get on. I say to him ,'You black bastard'. And we laugh"!

All just good natured banter.

The last person who said anything like that to me need to see a dentist. But yhen that's me- hopelessly WOKE. No sense of humour!

Christopher Wild
FARAGE was an ugly leopard in his formative school days and hasnt changed his spots. If only we knew back in 2016 what we now know about this individual, Brexit could have been averted. However other miscreants and political opportunists like LIAR Johnson would have to have been recognised. The main thing would have been that Farage could have been exposed whilst he was a loudmouth liar MEP.

