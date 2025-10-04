Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Kay's avatar
Frances Kay
4h

Laura - once again, you go where other commentators fear to tread. It's almost as if you are a fly on the wall when the fascist Israeli cabinet discusses the unsavoury prospect of peace.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
4h

When I wake up here across the pond from you, I appreciated hearing the latest news by reading the satire of it that you wrote while I slept. Thank you, Laura. I hope you can get to satirizing something besides the U.S.-Israel genocide in Gaza, and the Palestinians can get back to building universities and medical schools. Oops King Blair is unlikely to allow that!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Normal Island News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture