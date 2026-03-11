Normal Island News

Irene Robbie
6h

Still would'nt vote for any of these f@ckers!!

wilter downs
6h

The West has changed their tune after the initial triumphant celebrations from last week. They didn't expect Iran to learn from the 12 day war and wage an impressive campaign.

The UK is such a mess. Taking away jury trials, no free speech or the right to protest, digital ID cards, panoctipon surveillance....what a disaster.

