Two of the UK’s most principled party leaders—Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage—have performed screeching U-turns on their support for the Iran war after noticing it was costing them votes.

The Conservative and Reform leaders, who believe in absolutely nothing other than stoking division, realised the public aren’t so keen on recession or conscription and have therefore put their bloodlust on hold. They now say we should not participate in organised mass murder if it means higher fuel prices. Personally, I think both leaders should be commended for their remarkable restraint.

Nigel Farage had initially tore into the prime minister for not being all-in on Trump’s illegal war of aggression. This allowed Starmer to position himself at the anti-war prime minister while letting the US use our military bases to commit war crimes. The problem with reactionary politics is it doesn’t involve thinking about the consequences.

Farage was initially demanding that Starmer bomb Iran back to the stone age, insisting it would be “worth it” to stop them getting nukes. He then flew to the US for a pat on the head, but the US president didn’t want to meet with him. It was so fucking embarrassing. Farage has built his entire persona around being Trump’s Mini Me and now he has been dumped.

The Reform leader can only watch in horror as the policies he backed—from mass deportations to illegal wars of aggression—backfire spectacularly. Even his fans are going cold on his jingoism—only 24% of Reform voters back active participation in the war, whereas 63% would rather sit it out.

Even the patriots who tie Union Jacks to lamp posts aren’t keen on war because they wouldn’t last two minutes on the front line. This has left Farage with no choice but to pretend he has principles now. He has therefore updated Reform’s foreign policy, declaring: “If we can’t even defend Cyprus, let’s not get ourselves involved in another foreign war.”

When the coming recession arrives, things could get even more awkward as Reform backs austerity and hands 5-10 points to the Greens. At some point, people are gonna notice Zack Polanski has been consistently against all the bad ideas Farage and others have flipflopped on.

Given that 59% of the public oppose war and 74% expect financial pain, it’s fair to say Reform’s position as the UK’s anti-establishment party is under serious threat.

Things are not looking any better for the poor Tories who find themselves stuck in No Man’s Land. The public already have the choice of pro-establishment Tories with Labour, and they also have the choice of incoherent nut jobs with Reform, meaning there is zero reason for anyone to vote Tory now. We’re a matter of weeks away from three Tory parties backing austerity and the Greens positioning themselves as anti-austerity saviours.

Kemi Badenoch only made herself look silly by demanding Starmer “take on the threat of the Islamic Republic”. She accused him of being too scared to act, screeching: “We are in this war whether we like it or not—what is the prime minister waiting for?”

Badenoch had demanded Starmer take out Iran’s missile capabilities, but now she’s realised this would involve slightly more than shouting in parliament, she has changed her mind. This has played right into the hands of Starmer who accused her of the “mother of all U-turns” at PMQs. He pointed out that if she were prime minister: “We would be in the war, and she would be coming back to parliament a week later to say, oh sorry, I got that one wrong.”

Not only has Trump’s failed war destroyed Israel and ended US influence in the Middle East, it has destroyed the British establishment and paved the way for a fresh alternative. It’s just that nobody realises yet…

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend.

