PM furious Greece wants the stuff we stole from them back
He has therefore cancelled their meeting
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has explained he is no longer on speaking terms with the Greek prime minister, due to the fact he dared ask that we return property we stole from his country.
The property in question is the Elgin Marbles which are currently stored with the world’s largest collection of stolen goods at the British Museum. At present, the police…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Normal Island News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.