In times like these, it's incredibly important we have moral clarity and we have finally received such clarity from the police.

Controversy arose following a protest by "Save Our Children - a group that proudly supports paedophile Donald Trump. A "concerned parent" held up a sign saying "kill 'em all" outside of a refugee shelter. This comes in the wake of violent attacks on such shelters, prompting calls for the concerned parents to be arrested.

A police spokesperson has thankfully put these do-gooders in their place:

"Please let me explain, there were no arrests at the 'Save Our Children' protest because it was a peaceful demonstration that lawfully called for people to be murdered. "From a legal perspective, it doesn't count as terrorism, unless you're a grandma holding a sign in support of a non-violent direct action group with politics we dislike. And it doesn't count as inciting violence if your targets are refugees because refugees don't get human rights... because they don't count as human."

I understand police came to this position after consulting with legal expert Ant Middleton, a nice, well-balanced chap who wants to be mayor of London. Ant recently posted this charming message on Twitter which definitely doesn't count as inciting violence:

"On the 13th September I will ask something of the British public, British patriots that I would never ask of if I weren’t willing to lead the charge! If certain individuals can ask for our throats to be slit with zero accountability or repercussions then that allows us free reign to defend ourselves in such a manner that will rattle foreign hostiles and our government to the very core!"

To be clear, Ant is not going to cut any throats because that might get him in trouble, but some of his gullible followers might. Just know that if they do, Ant will face no repercussions, and the Save Our Children mob, who can't see their kids without supervision, will not be proscribed because the government is on their side. This is what moral clarity looks like.

The frail grandma who works at the local charity shop and thinks "genocide is wrong" is a threat to our society, but the alcoholic divorcee who is banned from European football grounds is the kind of concerned citizen we should be listening to. I, for one, am glad the police understand this x

