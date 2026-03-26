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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
16h

Thinking back, a lot of this nonsense started with that ludicrous Richard Reid "shoe bomber" story, the poor scapegoated Moroccan flight instructor, the two "terrorist" Islamist brothers who woke up surrounded by 200 armed police only to be subsequently innocented, the scandalous Brazilian electrician shot seven times in the head on his way to work for nothing and that wonderful Blair "imminent threat" scenario where he had Heathrow surrounded by tanks. How anyone can still lend any credence to those nefarious bastards is beyond me. As for submissively continuing to finance them by paying taxes, well, what can you say? 😳

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Adrian Bergeron's avatar
Adrian Bergeron
16h

The US: So, we keep hearing about something called Authoritarianism and we thought we'd give it a try, see how much of that we want to have.

The UK: Hold my pint

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