Normal Island News

Normal Island News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
19h

"Nothing here to see! Pay no attention to the ghoul behind the curtain! Something something Russia Russia Russia!"

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert F's avatar
Robert F
19h

and i’m sure the U.S. would quickly out any Americans involved, if only there were any…

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Normal Island News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture