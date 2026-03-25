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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
8h

The crows are never wrong...perfect!!

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Bill Beeby's avatar
Bill Beeby
7h

The 4 old ambulances in a dewish enclave in dear old London ( now Londonistan ) set on fire has been deemed by everyone from Queer Starmer to His Majesty King Charles 3rd and the Chief Rabbi as the greatest antiseptic hate crime ever . It is not in any way an insurance scam but anyway the government are graciously paying for 4 new ones , I mean it`s the least us gentile tax- payers could do.

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