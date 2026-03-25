The suspected leader of Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, Laura Loomer, has warned the US of incoming terror attacks on ten times the scale of 9/11. Loomer’s operatives—I mean sources, are aware of planned multi-city attacks to stop President Trump getting cold feet about fighting Israel’s war. Obviously, the only country with the incentive to carry out such attacks would be… Iran.

Loomer’s warnings are being taken so seriously that they are being reposted by Yair Netanyahu, the grieving son of the late Israeli prime minister. No one knows how Jigsaw from the Saw movies managed to get such outstanding journalistic sources. Just know it is antisemitic to suggest that Loomer or HAYI are in any way connected to Mossad. No self-respecting Islamic terror group would ever work with Israel, apart from ISIS and Al Qaida.

Last night, Loomer approached cameras with her best human skin stretched over her alien skull; her blemishes skilfully concealed by makeup applied by a five-year-old orangutan. She insisted Islamic terrorists disguised as first responders are planning to attack US cities and hospitals. Apparently, Mossad agents—I mean Jihadists have been scoping emergency rooms, trauma centres, and triage points to maximise casualties by preventing treatment of the wounded.

Loomer was definitely not making a threat here—this was a warning from a concerned citizen who happens to know more than any journalist or intelligence agency. Loomer is America’s foremost expert on Jihadi sleeper cells, thanks to her supernatural ability to predict upcoming events.

In one social media post, she wrote:

Something very big is happening.

I have had a terrible feeling in my gut the last month.

I truly believe a massive Islamic terrorist attack on the US, and our electrical grid in some capacity is coming very soon.

All of the warning signs are there.

Stay locked and loaded.

This is the kind of foresight we normally only see from Benjamin Netanyahu when he predicts a wave of antisemitic attacks across Europe and then they happen right on cue.

If you’re as psychotic—I mean psychic as Loomer, you are probably excited by the prospect of false flag—I mean mass casualty events dragging the US into a ground invasion, but it’s important to remember, this is not all fun and games. Israelis have recently been getting the same treatment as Palestinians, and this could be about to get so much worse.

In an ominous sign, thousands of crows formed a gigantic, swirling circle above Tel Aviv and then abandoned the war torn city. The Romans would say this is an unmistakable sign of incoming catastrophe, the kind of which would compel them to call off battles, but sadly, Zionists are too stubborn for that. They seem to think getting US troops to fight on their behalf will get them off the hook. They don’t seem to understand the crows are never wrong.

I don’t wish to alarm you, but we might soon be referring to Tel Aviv in the past tense. Laura Loomer is not the only one who can make predictions…

And this leads me to the “80-year curse”. The two previous Jewish kingdoms began to disintegrate around their 80th year of existence and the current Zionist settler-colony just happens to be 78-years-old. Suddenly, I’m thinking that this pointless war with Iran wasn’t such a good idea, after all. Who would have thought trying to create a failed state for the worst possible reasons would backfire?

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee