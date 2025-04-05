Remember when people got arrested and jailed for leaking footage of US war crimes? Well, these days the president publishes footage of his war crimes and brags about them. It’s like Wikileaks is running the White House’s PR team!

Israel’s genocide means we no longer bother to hide incriminating evidence from the International Criminal Court. We are loud and proud about our acts of evil. Isn’t life better when super-villains are free to be their authentic selves?

The anti-war president finally came out as a super-villain when he published footage on social media of a tribe gathering in a circle for something called Eid Al-Fitr.

The tribe was blown up by a US bomb and many of the victims were women and children. This was Trump’s biggest military success since the day he bombed an apartment building because the girlfriend of a missile scientist lived there.

In his social media post, Trump bragged “there will be no attack by these Houthis” and insisted “they will never sink our ships again”, accidentally admitting Ansarallah had indeed been sinking US naval vessels. Last time this happened in the region, the USS Liberty was bombed by, um, fuck, I’m not supposed to talk about that!

Let’s get back to the most recent bombing, the one during Eid Al-Fitr that we’re bragging about. Now I’ve no idea what Eid Al-Fitr means, but as a massive racist, I’m going to assume it’s some pre-terrorism ritual. I mean if that logic is good enough for the president of the United States, it’s good enough for me.

Presumably, Yemenis stand conveniently in a circle when they’re planning to sink a US warship, to make it as easy as possible for the US to kill them. The desert tribe was sophisticated enough to sink vessels that cost more than its country’s GDP and stupid enough to make itself an unmissable target.

Fortunately, everyone in Yemen was doing the same pre-terrorism ritual, meaning Trump could have randomly targeted any gathering and made the same claim. Going forward, this makes his job easy because the war is going to involve lots of massacres to keep the AIPAC donations rolling in.

Trump once criticised Biden for bombing Yemen and said we should talk to Ansarallah instead, but thankfully, he is reformed now. The born again warmonger is following in the footsteps of previous US presidents who bombed the terrorist gatherings known as weddings and funerals. I understand Trump’s next target is a kid’s birthday party.

Disappointingly, bombing civilians during Eid Al-Fitr has done nothing to stop Ansarallah blockading the Red Sea. US warships are in the region with the noble aim of keeping a genocide going, which means Ansarallah is doing terrorism and the US is respecting international law.

The US helped Saudi Arabia bomb Yemen for seven years and somehow failed to stop Ansarallah, but I’m confident things will be different this time.

If you were concerned that Trump is going to lose a war against Yemen and start a war against Iran that he is also going to lose, just consider that he started a trade war with the world that he is, um, also going to lose. Sorry, I never thought that one through, but remember, he also started a trade war with penguins that he is… also going to lose. Bollocks, I’m not very good at this, am I?

Please just stick your head up your arse, sorry, I mean “ass”, and tell yourself these wars are going to make America great again, somehow. The alternative means facing reality and that is far too scary x

Thank you so much for reading my outstanding journalism! If you enjoyed this article, you can buy me a coffee below or simply share this article with a friend. Your support is hugely appreciated x

Buy Me a Coffee

Follow on Bluesky