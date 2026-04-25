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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
14h

"totally normal for barely sentient meat puppets to remain in politics until they drop." No truer words ever written better or funnier about Western misleaders.

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
14h

🤣😂🤣😂

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